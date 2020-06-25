Belmont to get its new school

The Ontario government has approved calling tenders for a new $8.7-million public elementary school to be built in Belmont.

Elgin-Middlesex-London MPP and Ontario Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks Jeff Yurek announced the approval, as well as stating the school was expected to open for the 2023-24 school year, in a news conference in Belmont’s Confederation Park on Thursday, June 25.

Belmont residents have fought for their own public elementary school for years. When it opens, South Dorchester Public School and Westminster Central Public School will close, with the pupils moving to the new facility, which will have a capacity of up to 345 children.

Pictured are MPP Yurek, left, and from the Thames Valley District School Board Elgin-St. Thomas Trustee Bruce Smith, board Chairman Trustee Arlene Morrell and Elgin-St. Thomas Trustee and board Vice-Chairman Meagan Ruddock.