Elgin beaches to open Monday, June 22

Central Elgin Mayor Sally Martyn, right, with some fellow municipal councillors and emergency services representatives, announced Thursday, June 11, that beaches in Port Stanley would re-open to the public on Monday, June 22.

The same was true for municipal beaches in Bayham, Malahide and West Elgin, plus Grand Bend in Lambton Shores, she said.

The communities are coordinating their opening date to avoid any one being overwhelmed by beach-goers.

In Port Stanley, Central Elgin firefighters will act as “champions,” patrolling beaches from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends to encourage everyone to maintain physical distancing and other COVID-19 pandemic precautions.

