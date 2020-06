Southwestern Public Health on Friday, June 19, was reporting only two ongoing cases of COVID-19 confirmed by medical testing in Elgin and St. Thomas.

One of two ongoing cases in St. Thomas has recovered. That leaves one in St. Thomas and a relatively new case in Dutton Dunwich.

Meanwhile, Oxford County has five cases, three in East Zorra-Tavistock and one each in Tillsonburg and Woodstock.