Elgin and St. Thomas moving to Stage 3 of provincial pandemic recovery

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced on Monday, July 13, that by Friday, July 17, most of the province, including Elgin and St. Thomas, will move to “Stage 3” of the province’s plan for re-opening the economy and bringing life closer to what it was before the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in March.

He said 24 regions, the “vast majority” of Ontario, would move to Stage 3, but for now they wouldn’t be joined by Toronto, York, Peel, Durham, Niagara, Windsor-Essex, Haldimand-Norfolk, Halton, Hamilton and Lambton.

TStage 3 allows gatherings of up to 50 inside and 100 outside, but participants must still observe physical distancing and other health requirements.

Almost all businesses and public spaces will be allowed to re-open, including dine-in service at restaurants, bars, gyms and fitness centres, most personal services, most live arts performances, cinemas, team sports and sporting events, and guide and tourism services.

Premier Ford said his government was planning for the full-time return of children to schools in September in a return to conventional, pre-pandemic learning—but was also planning for other contingencies, just in case.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said the progression to Phase 3 was only possible because of the ongoing efforts of Ontarians to maintaining physical distancing, wearing face masks, practising good hand hygiene and keeping their “social circle’ of immediate family and friends safe from infection.

Maintaining those efforts “will remain critical,” she stated.