There are a growing number of COVID-19 cases confirmed by medical testing in the area as of Monday, July 27.

Southwestern Public Health reported seven confirmed cases in Aylmer, up from four the previous day. There are now six cases in Bayham, twice the amount from yesterday (three on Sunday).

St. Thomas remains the same at six ongoing cases. Tillsonburg now has three cases, up from two, and Norwich has one ongoing case.