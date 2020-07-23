New cases in Aylmer, Tillsonburg

Southwestern Public Health is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by medical testing on Thursday, July 23, one in Aylmer and one in Tillsonburg.

On the plus side, one of five ongoing cases in St. Thomas has resulted in a recovery.

Currently the health unit is reporting nine cases in total in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford, four in St. Thomas, two in Bayham and one each in Aylmer, Malahide and Tillsonburg.

One person remains hospitalized for COVID-19 at St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital.