No confirmed COVID-19 cases in Elgin St. Thomas

Southwestern Public Health on Thursday morning, July 16, was reporting no cases of COVID-19 confirmed by medical testing in Elgin or St. Thomas.

The one ongoing case in Dutton Dunwich has recovered.

Southwestern is reporting two ongoing cases in Woodstock.

So far since the pandemic began, Southwestern had confirmed by testing 87 cases of COVID-19 in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford. Five persons died while infected with the disease, and 80 have recovered.