Three new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by medical testing in St. Thomas, Southwestern Public Health reported on Sunday, July 19.

Elgin and St. Thomas had been clear of confirmed cases as of Thursday, July 16. However, a new case showed up in Bayham on Saturday, July 18, and now more in St. Thomas.

Southwestern Public Health continues to monitor two ongoing cases in Woodstock. No other cases are being reported in the rest of Oxford County.