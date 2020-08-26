Aylmer and area COVID-19 cases bounce back up

Southwestern Public Health was reporting 16 cases of COVID-19 confirmed by testing in Aylmer and area on Wednesday, Aug. 26, an increase of five from the previous day.

Bayham increased by one to six cases, while St. Thomas and area remained steady at six.

Woodstock and area appeared to have increased to three from two, but a case that had popped up in East Zorra-Tavistock in Oxford County on Tuesday had disappeared, so that could just be a geographical correction.