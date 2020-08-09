Cases decline in Aylmer second day in a row

Southwestern Public Health on Sunday, Aug. 9, reported that the number of COVID-19 cases confirmed by testing in Aylmer had declined for the second day in a row.

The number had peaked at a high of 50 on Friday, Aug. 7. That slid down to 43 on Saturday, and to 39 on Sunday.

The number of cases in Bayham dropped slightly, to 18 on Sunday from 19 the previous day, while St. Thomas continued to report two cases.

In Oxford County, Tillsonburg remained unchanged at nine cases and Norwich at two.