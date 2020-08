Southwestern Public Health reported a reduction in the number of ongoing cases of COVID-19 confirmed by testing in Aylmer on Saturday, Aug. 8, to 43 from 50 the previous day.

The number of cases in Bayham continued to climb, though, to 20 from 19.

St. Thomas continues unchanged with two cases and Tillsonburg at nine.

Norwich, like Aylmer, saw a dip to two cases from five.