Elgin County adopts mandatory face mask bylaw

Elgin County councillors, in a short special meeting on Thursday, Aug. 6, unanimously adopted a new bylaw requiring everyone to wear a face mask in indoor public spaces as part of COVID-19 precautions.

Anyone caught not doing so risks a minimum fine of $500.

Exemptions include anyone with a medical condition that precluded wearing a mask, anyone engaged in sports and children under 2 years old.

The bylaw applies everywhere but Aylmer and Dutton Dunwich, where local municipal bylaws are already in place, or are being put in place.