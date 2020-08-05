Searching for missing 17-year-old

Elgin Ontario Provincial Police are asking the public’s help in finding Nicholas Derbowka, 17, who was last seen walking north on Springwater Road, west of Aylmer.

A missing persons report was filed for the youth on Tuesday, Aug. 4, at 4:30 p.m., Elgin OPP Constable Troy Carlson reported.

He is described as a white male, 5’10” (178 cm), 210 lbs (95 kg), with short brown hair and possibly wearing glasses. He was last seen wearing blue shorts, a brown t-shirt and Nike shoes.

If you have seen or have had contact with him, call Elgin OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122.