Spicers Bakery reports part-timer with COVID-19

Spicers Bakery of Aylmer reported through online sites Thursday night, Aug. 6, that a part-time employee at its location in Aylmer had tested positive for COVID-19.

The bakery stated it had contacted Southwestern Public Health and was following its guidelines in response, taking precautions to ensure staff and customers remained safe.

All employees at the Aylmer site were being tested, the bakery said. “The public health unit is ruling this as an isolated incident.”

As a result, the Aylmer store remains open, as does its other sites in St. Thomas, London and Lambeth.