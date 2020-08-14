Warden Mennill urges masking up

Elgin County Warden David Mennill, mayor of Malahide, is urging local residents to do everything they can to help check the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement issued Friday, Aug. 14, Warden Mennill said given the recent growth in the number of confirmed cases in Elgin, 54 as of that day, “This is our strong signal that your continued caution and adherence to public health protocols and mandatory face coverings to protect others.”

He continued, “The reality is that the virus could be lurking anywhere, even in communities that don’t have active cases.

“With this in mind we ask that you continue, more than ever, to support local businesses. They need your support and every dollar you spend has the most impact closest to home.”