COVID-19 case at Mitchell Hepburn PS

A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Mitchell Hepburn Public School in St. Thomas, Thames Valley District School Board announced on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 29.

The board stated it had immediately notified staff members and the parents or guardians of all children attending the school

Southwestern Public Health, the board said, found no evidence the infection was caught at the school, so it would remain open and bus routes for it would continue to operate.

Southwestern Public Health, in a separate statement, said that the source of the infection was known, and confirmed it had not occurred at school.

The health unit added it would not identify whether the case involved a pupil or staff member, to protect privacy.