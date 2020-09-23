Don’t get tested unless symptomatic: health unit

Dr. Joyce Lock, medical officer of health for Southwestern Public Health, issued a statement Wednesday morning, Sept. 23, asking that local residents book appointments for COVID-19 testing only if they have a symptom of the disease.

Those instructed by a physician or public health to see testing should also do so, Dr. Lock said.

“The return to school and the recent increase in cases across the region has led a lot of people to seek testing. We need to priorize so those who need testing the most are tested in a timely manner.”

Do not go to hospital emergency rooms with mild or no symptoms to get a COVID-19 test, the health unit instructed. “Of course, if you have difficulty breathing or are seriously ill, please call 911 or visit your local emergency department.”