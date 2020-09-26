New case in St. Thomas; further provincial restrictions

Southwestern Public Health reported a new case of COVID-19 confirmed by testing in St. Thomas and area on Saturday, Sept. 26.

The health unit continues to track one ongoing case in Central Elgin, and four in Woodstock.

Meanwhile, the Ontario government further tightened pandemic restrictions in response to a growing number of cases across the province.

Bars and restaurants across the province were told that, starting Saturday, Sept. 26, they were no longer allowed to serve alcoholic beverages to customers beyond 11 p.m., and must halt any consumption of such drinks past 12 midnight.

Strip clubs were ordered to shut down completely.