No singing in school, medical officers recommend

The medical officers of health for the Thames Valley District School Board area are recommending against any singing, or even playing of wind-based instruments, in schools for the coming year.

Dr. Joyce Lock of Southwestern Public Health and Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Alex Summers of Middlesex London Health Unit answered questions from TVDSB trustees during a meeting Tuesday night, Sept. 8.

When asking about singing in schools, Dr. Summers said he’d have to advise against allowing that. The risk of transmitting diseases including COVID-19 increased when someone was singing or even playing a wind-based instrument.

He recommended that even though he knew singing and instrumental music were vital parts of school life for many children, he said.

