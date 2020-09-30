Now five cases in St. Thomas and area

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 being tracked by Southwestern Public Health in St. Thomas and area increased to five, as of Wednesday, Sept. 30.

One ongoing case continues to be monitored in Woodstock.

No other cases are reported in Elgin or Oxford counties.

A provincial website has revealed that a pupil was involved in a case that turned up at Mitchell Hepburn Public School in St. Thomas on Tuesday, only the second confirmed instance of the disease being confirmed in the Thames Valley District School Board system.

On Tuesday, neither Southwestern nor TVDSB were willing to review of the Hepburn case involved a pupil or staff member, citing privacy concerns.