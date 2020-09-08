School bus “disruption” warning

Parents in the Thames Valley District School Board and London District Catholic School Board are being warned that buses might not be available to take all children to school starting Monday, Sept. 14.

Southwestern Ontario Student Transportation Services, a joint endeavour of the two boards, is responsible for arranging each year for school buses from local contractors.

Chief Administrative Officer Maureen Cosyn Heath, in a statement issued Tuesday, Sept. 8, stated that those contractors are having trouble hiring enough drivers to cover all routes.

As a result, she said, parents must be prepared to provide their own alternative transportation to get children to school.

