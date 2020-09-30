Truck driver flees after striking scaffolding at Aylmer bank

An Aylmer Police investigation is underway after a tractor-trailer transport truck clipped construction scaffolding at the Bank of Montreal on Talbot Street East, and then fled the scene, on Tuesday morning, Sept. 29.

The right-turning lane on Talbot Street East at the intersection with John Street was blocked for several hours during cleanup. No one was injured.

Aylmer Police received the report at 9:41 a.m. A tractor-trailer was travelling west on Talbot Street and proceeded to make a right turn onto John Street North, according to Inspector Nick Novacich.

“The intersection is posted prohibiting transport trucks from making right turns as they are to follow the designated truck route,” said Inspector Novacich.

The trailer clipped the scaffolding, causing it to collapse onto the roadway.

“The vehicle failed to remain at the scene of the collision and continued north on John Street,” said Inspector Novacich.

The structure was in place by a private contractor completing roof work at the bank, and has been in place for more than a week to protect pedestrians using the sidewalk.

Police are investigating the collision and are asking for assistance from the public to identify the truck and driver responsible.

The vehicle is described as a full-size tractor-trailer unit with a blue cab.