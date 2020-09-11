TVDSB postpones start of remote learning

Thames Valley District School Board announced on Friday, Sept. 11, that full remote learning for elementary pupils won’t begin now until Wednesday, Sept. 16 and for secondary students on Thursday, Sept. 17.

The original start date had been Monday, Sept. 14.

The board, in a statement, blamed the challenge in establishing a remote learning system for the 13,172 children whose families had opted for virtual lessons instead of attending classes in person.

“Establishing an online learning environment for all grade levels is a complex and extensive task,” the board said. “We are also working to deploy student (Internet-capable) devices that have been requested this week.”

The board was also continuing to hire teachers for its “virtual” online schools, which were divided into one each for Kindergarten, grades 1-2, 3-4, 4-6, 7-8 and 9 through 12, as well as for French Immersion and special education students.

At the same time, the board said, it was preparing to welcome over 68,000 children back in person to elementary and secondary schools.