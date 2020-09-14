COVID-19: Local cases stay low as metropolitan numbers increase

Southwestern Public Health was continuing to report only one ongoing case of COVID-19 confirmed by testing in Elgin and St. Thomas on Monday, Sept. 14, that being in Bayham.

However, two new cases have appeared in Woodstock and area for a total of four there.

While local numbers remain low, 313 new cases of the virus were reported in the province on Monday, the highest single-day increase of cases since early June. The growth is concentrated in metropolitan regions, and more commonly in younger people.

Christine Elliott, Ontario Minister of Health on Twitter noted, “78% of today’s cases are from three regions, with 112 in Toronto, 71 in Peel and 60 in Ottawa. All other PHUs (Public Health Units) have fewer than 10 new cases, except for York with 13 cases. Fifteen PHUs have no new cases.”

Minister Elliott said 67% of the cases are in people under the age of 40.