Body of missing man found

Elgin Ontario Provincial Police announced Thursday morning, Oct. 8, that the body of Michael Renton, 62, had been found on the shore of Lake Erie eight kilometres east of Port Bruce.

Mr. Renton had been reported missing after failing to return from a late-night walk on Tuesday night, Oct. 6. His body was found Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 7, by an OPP helicopter.

Malahide Fire Service’s technical rescue team and OPP Emergency Response Team members recovered Mr. Renton’s body later Wednesday evening.