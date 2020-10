Southwestern Public Health was tracking one ongoing confirmed case of COVID-19 in Aylmer and area on Saturday, Oct. 31, down from three the previous day.

One new case has appeared in Bayham.

Woodstock and area saw its cases increase slightly to 13 from 12, while Tillsonburg remained steady at one.

For the second time in a week, just over 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across Ontario on Saturday.