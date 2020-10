Southwestern Public Health was tracking six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Woodstock on Friday, Oct. 23, up from four the previous day.

Two cases, one in West Elgin and one in South-West Oxford, were resolved overnight.

Aylmer remains at three cases, St. Thomas at three, Ingersoll at three, Blandford-Blenheim at one and Tillsonburg at one.

Across Ontario, 826 new cases were reported on Friday.