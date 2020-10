An employee at Chartwell Aylmer long-term care home who had contracted COVID-19 has now recovered, Southwestern Public Health reported on Friday morning, Oct. 30.

That reduced the number of ongoing confirmed cases being tracked in Aylmer and area to three from four.

Woodstock and area continues to have 12 cases and Tillsonburg and area one.

Across Ontario, 896 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Friday.