The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases being tracked by Southwestern Public Health doubled overnight from six to 12 on Thursday, Oct. 15, including a new one in Aylmer and area.

St. Thomas and area continues to have two cases, while Tillsonburg and area increased to four from one.

Ingersoll and area still have two cases and East Zorra-Tavistock one, but Norwich and Woodstock and area have one new case each.

Ontario as a whole saw 783 new cases confirmed.