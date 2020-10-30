EESS grads donate $6,000 in prom money to local charities

Ally Van Velzer, left, Kylie Geurtjens and Mikayla Dunn, on behalf of the 2019-20 graduating class from East Elgin Secondary School, on Friday, Oct. 30, presented donations to Allison DeBlaire of 519 Pursuit for a sock drive for the homeless in London and area, Megan Mattingley of The Inside Ride charity fundraiser at EESS, Ali Campbell for Christmas Care for Teens and Corner Cupboard food bank in Aylmer, Diane Chabot and Sam Chabot for the annual Sam Chabot Memorial Toy Drive and Debbie Dempsey of Best Buddies at EESS. Students had raised money to defray the cost of their annual prom, which should have happened in June but which had to be called off due to COVID-19, so they gave almost $6,000 to the various groups. They said because the community had helped raise the money, it should go back to the community. (AE/Rob Perry)