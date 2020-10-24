“Freedom Rally” attracts hundreds; “No one who’s healthy wears a mask” their cry

Hundreds attended a “Freedom Rally” in Aylmer on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 24, describing COVID-19 precautions as fear tactics being used by all levels of government to oppress Canadians. “No one who’s healthy wears a face mask,” they chanted as they paraded through the downtown area, while a few passers-by yelled back, “Get vaccinnated” or “It’s just a piece of cloth.” More coverage in the Oct. 28 edition of The Aylmer Express. (AE/photo by Rob Perry)