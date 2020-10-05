Missing boater’s body found near Port Burwell

Elgin Ontario Provincial Police announced on Monday afternoon, Oct. 5, that a human body found on the shore of Lake Erie just west of Port Burwell Provincial Beach was that of missing boater Reginald Fisher, 77, of Dutton.

Mr. Fisher left the Port Glasgow area alone on his boat on Sept. 17. He was reported missing the next day, and a search found his capsized boat, but not him.

Elgin OPP Constable Troy Carlson said a jogger reporting finding what turned out to be Mr. Fisher’s body on Friday, Oct. 2, at about 7 p.m.