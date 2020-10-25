New Ontario cases a record high at 1,042

Over 1,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were being reported in Ontario on Sunday, Oct. 25, a record high since the pandemic began.

Locally, one case of COVID-19 was confirmed in a staff member at Secord Trails long-term care home in Ingersoll, which earlier this year had an outbreak involving eight staff members, all of whom later recovered.

Southwestern Public Health is also continuing to track one confirmed case in a staff member at Chartwell Aylmer long-term care home.

Aylmer and area remains at six cases and St. Thomas and area went down to one from two.

In Oxford, the number of cases in Woodstock and area jumped to eight from five, Ingersoll and area saw a slight decline to two from three and Blandford-Blenheim and Tillsonburg and area remain at one case each.

One of the 19 current Southwestern Public Health is hospitalized in an intensive care unit.