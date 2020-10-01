Personal support workers getting $3 an hour raise

Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Thursday, Oct. 1, announced an immediate $3 an hour pay raise for personal support workers (PSWs) employed by long-term care homes or working in home and community care and in children’s, community and social service agencies.

Another 12,300 working in public hospitals will get a $2 an hour raise.

Premier Ford said the raise, through to next March, involved an investment of $461-million by the province.

The $3 raise would go to 50,000 PSWs in long-term care homes, 38,000 in home and community care and 34,000 in the social agencies.

“Today’s funding is a first step that will provide a pay raise until March 1, 2021,” he stated. While the raise was temporary for now, he vowed to keep fighting for PSWs.