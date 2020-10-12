Second case in London elementary school

Thames Valley District School Board announced a second positive case of COVID-19 has been identified at Sir Arthur Currie Public School in London by the Middlesex-London Health Unit on Monday, Oct. 12.

The second case of COVID-19 was linked to the first case and as a result the health unit has declared an outbreak in order to try to reduce any further transmission of the virus, the board reported.

The declaration of this outbreak does not mean the school will be closed. Sir Arthur Currie will remain open and school buses will continue to operate.

TVDSB stated only those pupils and staff members identified as having close contact with the two confirmed cases would be required to isolate at home and continue their learning from there.

Anyone identified as a close contact of one of the confirmed cases would receive a second letter and a phone call from the health unit to provide advice and support, the board said.