Strathroy elementary school case reported

Hard on the heels of the Thames Valley District School Board confirming a second case at a London elementary school, it’s now reporting a COVID-19 infection at Mary Wright Public School in Strathroy.

The board on Monday afternoon, Oct. 12, stated the school would remain open, and continue to be served by school buses.

Middlesex-London Health Unit was now investigating, and identifying anyone who had close contact with the infected person.

Anyone who has had such contact will be asked to stay at home for 14 days, the board stated.