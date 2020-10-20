Third case in Aylmer

Southwestern Public Health was reporting three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Aylmer and area on Tuesday morning, Oct. 20, up by one from the previous day.

St. Thomas and area remained steady at three cases, and West Elgin at one.

In Oxford County, Tillsonburg and area dropped from four cases to two, but a new case appeared in South-West Oxford.

Ingersoll remained unchanged at three cases, Woodstock increased to three from two and Norwich held steady at two.

One staff member at Chartwell Aylmer long-term care home remained infected as of Tuesday morning, but no additional cases have been reported there.

Across Ontario, 821 new cases were reported Tuesday.