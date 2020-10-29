Woodstock up to a dozen cases

Southwestern Public Health was tracking 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Woodstock and area on Thursday morning, Oct. 29.

That city has seen a steady increases in cases in recent days.

The health unit continues to monitor four ongoing cases in Aylmer and area and one in Tillsonburg and area.

One Southwestern-area resident who had been in an intensive care unit being treated for the disease has now been discharged from hospital.

Across Ontario, 934 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday.