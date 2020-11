Southwestern Public Health was tracking 49 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford on Wednesday morning, Nov. 4.

They included 34 cases related to a farm bunkhouse outbreak in Bayham, one in Aylmer, one in St. Thomas, seven in Woodstock, three in Tillsonburg, two in Norwich and one in South-West Oxford.

Across Ontario, 987 new cases were confirmed Wednesday.