“Aylmer Cares” rally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 7

A “demonstration of support” for COVID-19 health policies, the town of Aylmer, elected officials, front line workers, first responders, local businesses and veterans is scheduled Saturday, Nov. 7.

All COVID-19 precautions will be adhered to – attendees will be in small groups of 15, wearing a face covering, and maintaining a physical distance of six feet from anyone not in their immediate household.

The event is to take place at various places in Aylmer from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., which will not clash with the hours of the planned “freedom rally” at the East Elgin Community Complex.

Event promoter and Dain Couture made it clear that this is not a counter protest to the “freedom rally,” but rather to show support to various causes, such as Aylmer Mayor Mary French, who recently received anonymous threats after declaring an emergency in town.

“We don’t want that clash – we don’t want to portray hatred in our town,” said Mr. Couture, who has been an Aylmer resident for about four months.

He recently created a Facebook group called Aylmer Ontario and Area, Pro-Mask, Pro-Science movement, which has quickly picked up traction.

“Within 24 hours we had over 200 members. Now we have a good standing of 400 members,” said Mr. Couture.

Those attending are encouraged to bring a non-perishable item to donate to the Aylmer Corner Cupboard.