Two vehicles were severely damaged in a crash on Calton Line near Carter Road on Friday morning, Nov. 20, at about 10:27 a.m.

Malahide Fire Chief Brent Smith said the original report indicated one car was on fire, but when firefighters began to arrive, it was mostly out.

St. Thomas-Elgin paramedics took one person to St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital for treatment, he said.

More details when they become available.