Bayham cases drop drastically

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bayham took a huge step downward on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

The previous day, Southwestern Public Health was reporting 32 ongoing cases in that municipality, all related to an outbreak among farm workers residing in bunkhouses.

On Tuesday, that number was just four.

Aylmer and area continued to have two cases, with none others being reported in St. Thomas or Elgin.

In Oxford, though the situation is different.

Tuesday morning, the number of cases in Woodstock and area rose to 11 from eight, and in Norwich and area to six from five.

Five municipalities were also reported to have one case each: Blandford-Blenheim, East Zorra-Tavistock, Ingersoll, Tillsonburg and Zorra.

Across Ontario, a record high 1,388 new cases were confirmed on Tuesday, the fifth straight day in a row that number had exceeded 1,000.