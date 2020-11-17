Cases in Aylmer and area climb to 11

Southwestern Public Health was reporting 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Aylmer and area on Tuesday, Nov. 17, up from eight the previous day.

In St. Thomas and area, the number of cases rose to four from two, while Bayham remains steady at one.

Cases in Woodstock and area declined slightly to 21 from 23 and in Norwich to 15 from 17.

Tillsonburg and area and South-West Oxford remain steady at three cases each, while Ingersoll fell to two cases from three and Blandford-Blenheim to one from two.

East Zorra-Tavistock and Zorra remain at one case each.

Across Ontario, 1,249 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Tuesday.