Elgin, St. Thomas, Oxford to move to orange alert

Southwestern Public Health announced late Friday afternoon, Nov. 20, that as of Monday, Nov. 23, its entire area would be placed in the “orange-restrict” category for COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

That’s an increase from the current yellow-protect alert.

The health unit said incidents of COVID-19 had reached 28.4 cases per 100,000 residents, more institutional outbreaks were being seen and increasingly infection appeared to have been through “community transmission” rather than close contact with an infected person.

Church services would be restricted to 30 percent of interior capacity or a maximum of 100 persons outdoors, according to the provincial colour code chart.

Restaurants could seat a maximum of four diners at a table, down from six, and servers must wear eye protection when approaching someone not wearing a mask.