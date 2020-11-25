London Police charge organizers of anti-mask protest

Three organizers of a “Freedom Rally” held Sunday, Nov. 22, in London have been charged by London Police.

Police said the three, all London women, 44, 36 and 37 years old, had been warned beforehand that the rally would be a breach of the Reopening Ontario Act and they could face charges.

Despite that, the event was not cancelled.

The rally started at 1 p.m., police continued, with about 200 protesting pandemic restrictions in a downtown park.

The three have been charged with:

Participating in an outdoor gathering which exceeded the number permitted;

And hosting an outdoor gathering which exceeded the number permitted.

Police said the three would appear in provincial court in London on Feb. 22, 2021.

The maximum number of people permitted to attend a non-business organized public event and/or social gathering is limited to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors, police noted.