Southwestern Public Health was reporting a new confirmed case of COVID-19 in St. Thomas on Sunday, Nov. 1.

In Elgin County, Aylmer and area continues to have one case and Bayham one.

In Oxford, the number of cases in Woodstock and area declined slightly to 12 from 13. One new case appeared in Ingersoll and area.

Across Ontario, 977 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Sunday, down somewhat from 1,015 the previous day.