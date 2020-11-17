New subsidized apartments for Aylmer

Aylmer Mayor Mary French, left, Elgin-Middlesex-London MPP Jeff Yurek, St. Thomas Director of Social Services Heather Sheridan and Joe Ostijic and Peter Ostijic of Walter Ostijic and Sons of St. Thomas were on Brown Street in Aylmer Tuesday morning, Nov. 17, to announce $1.5-million in provincial funding for a new 23-unit apartment building, essentially identical to this existing one, to be built on vacant land next door over the next 20 months. Twelve of the 23 units will be offered at 20 percent below the average market rate for rent in Aylmer and area. More in the Nov. 18 edition of The Aylmer Express. (AE/Rob Perry)