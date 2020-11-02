News of outbreak “distressing”-Mayor Ed Ketchabaw

Bayham Mayor Ed Ketchabaw said an outbreak of 31 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 at a farm bunkhouse in his municipality was “distressing” on Monday afternoon, Nov. 2.

He was “surprised and shocked” to learn the number was that high, he said. Bayham has had no cases since August 25, except for a single one that turned up over the weekend.

Then news came Monday that 11 more cases had been confirmed, followed by word the actual number was 31, according to Southwestern Public Health.

Seasonal workers were still being employed on area farms and produce processing lines in the area, he said.

He worried that “The public is getting tired” of pandemic precautions, and that could lead to potentially disastrous consequences.

“Stay the course” and stick to those precautions, he urged, adding he hoped no one started “pointing fingers” about this new outbreak.