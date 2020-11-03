Number official, 31 infected in Bayham

Southwestern Public Health, on its online COVID-19 “dasbboard,” officially increased the number of confirmed cases in Bayham to 31 on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The outbreak was related to a farm bunkhouse, the health unit had reported Monday. At that time, 31 cases had been confirmed out of 157 tests conducted on farm workers and close contacts, but only 12 had been added to the dashboard.

Aylmer and St. Thomas remain steady at one case each.

In Oxford, three new cases have appeared in Ingersoll, while two cases continue in Tillsonburg and one in South-West Oxford.

Altogether, Southwestern Public Health is currently tracking 45 cases in its region.

Across Ontario, a new provincial record was set with 1,050 new cases confirmed.