“Presumptive” COVID-19 case at Straffordville Public School

Southwestern Public Health has announced a “presumptive case” of COVID-19 in an ill individual who attended Straffordville Public School on Friday, Nov. 6.

The diagnosis has not yet been confirmed by testing, Thames Valley District School Board revealed in a statement on Tuesday night, Nov. 10.

However, TVDSB said it immediately notified all staff, parents and guardians of all Straffordville pupils.

“The school will remain open and buses will continue to operate,” the board said.

It added that the health unit was following up on the presumptive case, identifying close contacts of the ill person and providing advice on seeking testing.

If not called by the health unit, TVDSB said, “Your child is not considered to be at risk.” Only those who had been in close contact with the person involved would be advised to stay home from school and self-quarantine for 14 days.